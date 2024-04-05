Heat wave in Telangana: Temp Above 43 Degrees in 14 Places; Boy Dies of Heatstroke

Hyderabad: The heatwave in Telangana is in no mood to take a halt and is breaking records day by day. The temperatures have caused severe problems in everyone's day-to-day life, even leading to a boy's death in the Nizamabad district due to heatstroke.

Temperatures above 42 degrees were recorded at 20 places in the state on Thursday. 14 of these areas crossed 43 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature of 43.5 degrees was recorded in Ibrahimpeta of Nalgonda district. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperatures recorded in early April are the highest since 2016.

Four-year-old Ramawat Akhil of Donkal village in Indalwai mandal of Nizamabad district died of sunstroke on Thursday, police said. According to locals and family members, Ramesh and Anita's son Akhil was playing in the sun after coming from school.

Police said when the mother returned from her agricultural work, she noticed that her son was suffering from fever and vomiting and took her to the district government hospital. The doctors said that the condition had already worsened and the boy had died of sunstroke.

There is some respite in the offing as IMD has predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers at isolated places in the state from April 7 till April 9. With it, the state will hopefully move into pre-monsoon rains, bringing much-needed relief.

The IMD has already warned that the country is set to experience extreme heat during the April to June period, with the central and western peninsular parts expected to face the worst impact.