Health Minister Asks Officials for a Realistic Assessment of Heat Waves Scenario

New Delhi: As India has been anticipating an unusual heatwave this summer, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday emphasised a realistic assessment of the scenario by creating a central database with inputs from states, including on deaths and cases.

Chairing a review meeting with health officials and all other related stakeholders, Manadaviya also highlighted the importance of timely action as soon as Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) alerts are received in the states.

"IMD has predicted El-Nino for this year and hence the probability of a heat wave is higher. IMD has said that the summer temperature will be higher than usual this time," Mandaviya said.

He said timely, advanced and wide awareness among the people on the preventive measures will hugely support in reducing the severe impact of such heat waves.

The Health Minister also advised senior officials to meet with states for better coordination and understanding, highlighting the importance of collaborative efforts in the efficient management of heat-related illnesses.

"Continuous efforts towards generating awareness for people for better management of heatwaves is necessary as effective addressing leads to effective management," he pointed out.

Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar stressed on the formation of state-level and district-level committees for information and awareness campaigns among people. She stated the importance of equipping the 'Ayushman Arogra Mandirs' with water coolers, ice packs and other basic necessities.

Pawar also highlighted the need for states to accelerate field-level implementation of state action plans for addressing ill-effects of heat waves.

Dr VK Paul, member (health) Niti Aayog, who was also present in the meeting, noted the importance of ensuring a checklist of the guidelines being followed at the state level.

He stressed on spreading awareness on treatment protocols through webinars and other methods. Paul emphasised creating a repository of data from each state on heat-related cases and illness.

Officials from IMD presented an analysis of overall heat stroke forecasting, pattern, climatology and vulnerable zones in the country and the most prone areas of increased heatwaves in the nation covering the trajectory of rainfall patterns, humidity and forecast of transition from El Nino to ENSO.

The heat action plans have been updated in 23 states while around 100 districts have their action campaign on heatwave awareness generation. SOPs have also been prepared for surveillance of heat stroke cases and deaths and a preparedness plan before and during the summer season, with special emphasis on Heat-Related Illness (HRI) in vulnerable sections.

The Health Ministry has also issued an advisory to all the chief secretaries requesting compliance of states of the National Action Plan on Heat-Related Illnesses for effective preparedness of health facilities to address heat impact and management of cases.

States were also advised to review health facility preparedness in terms of essential medicines, intravenous fluids, ice-packs, ORS, drinking water as well as IEC activity for the public.

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has also issued do's and don'ts during the summer months to be followed by public and vulnerable people.