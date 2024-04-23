Hanuman Jayanti 2024: 800-Yr-Old Garuda-Hanuman Idol Worshipped in Nashik

Nashik: On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti today, devotees from across the country thronged to a temple in Maharashtra's Nashik where an 800-year-old idol of Lord Hanuman is worshipped with the face of Garuda, the celestial eagle.

It is considered to be the only idol of Garuda Hanuman in the country and is worshipped at Kapikul Siddhapeeth of Nashik. Kapikul Siddhapeeth was set up by Sadguru Venabharati Maharaj.

The commonly worshipped idols of Lord Hanuman are those where he is seen along with Ram-Lakshman-Sita or standing with mace in hand. In Kapikul Siddhapeeth in Muthe Galli behind the Kapaleshwar temple in Nashik, the idol is very uncommon where both Garuda and Hanuman are seen in the same deity.

Here, Lord Hanuman is in standing position with wings on his shoulders and a tail on his back. The nose is that of Garuda and the mouth is of Lord Hanuman's. In his hand, we do not find any mace but there's a a lotus.

"We are grateful to God for giving us the good fortune to worship this rare form of Lord Hanuman every day. It is only by the grace of Shri Guru that one can worship Hanuman and Garuda together," a devotee said.

Hanuman Jayanti is being celebrated with great enthusiasm at Shri Kapikul Siddhapeetham. With the temperature rising upto 40 degree in Nashik, a varieties of summer drinks namely 'kokum sherbet', 'kairi panhe', 'rose sherbet', 'mango juice', 'milk shake' are being offered to the deity.

The Hanuman Jayanti celebrations are being held in the presence of Shri Mahant Tapomurthy Sadguru Venabharati Maharaj and his successor Shri Krishnamayi. The puja started at around 6 am and bhajans will be sung in the evening.