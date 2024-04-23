Hanuman Jayanti 2024: From Ram Charan to Sidharth Malhotra, Celebs Extend Wishes on Auspicious Day

Hyderabad: On the special occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Tuesday, several celebrities took to their social media handles to extend greetings to their fans. Hanuman Jayanti, which commemorates Lord Hanuman's birth, is held on the full moon day of the Hindu month Chaitra. From veteran actor Anupam Kher, Sidharth Malhotra to South biggie Ram Charan, many actors shared heartfelt wishes on the special day.

On the auspicious day of Hanuman Jayanti, actor Anupam Kher sent blessings to everyone. Kher took to Instagram and shared a video of Lord Hanuman with Hanuman Chalisa playing in the background. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to everyone on Shri Hanuman Jayanti! May the blessings of Shri Hanuman ji, the giver of eight accomplishments and nine treasures and a devout follower of Lord Shri Ram, be with us all. Om, Hanumate Namah!"

Hanuman Jayanti 2024

Hanuman Jayanti 2024

Similarly, RRR famed actor Ram Charan took to his Instagram handle and shared a still of himself singing and dancing in front of a Hanuman idol. Sharing the image, the actor wrote: "Happy hanuman Jayanti!!" Moreover, Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra shared a picture of a massive idol of Lord Hanuman seated in a scenic setting surrounded by mountains. The actor wished his fans a happy Hanuman Jayanti with the short video on his Story.

Hanuman Jayanti 2024

Hanuman Jayanti 2024

Hanuman Jayanti 2024

The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor Vicky Kaushal also joined the festive fervour. Kaushal dropped a picture of a Hanuman idol placed in his car. Along with the picture, the actor wrote two lines from the Hanuman Chalisa, which reads: bal Buddhi Vidya Dehu Mohi, Harhu Kalesh Vikar. Pan-India star Prabhu Deva also wished his fans on the special day. Abhishek Bachchan also shared a picture of Lord Hanuman to extend his heartfelt greetings.

Hanuman Jayanti 2024

Hanuman Jayanti 2024

Hanuman Jayanti 2024

Jacky Bhagnani, Esha Deol, Esha Gupta, along with others greeted fans with Lord Hanuman's image to wish them on Hanuman Jayanti. For the unversed, followers around the world fast and perform puja to the deity on this auspicious day. To deepen their connection with Lord Hanuman, devotees also chant Hanuman Mantras.