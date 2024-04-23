Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Uttarakhand Panchmukhi Hanuman Temple Is Must-Visit

Haldwani: On the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, thousands of devotees are thronging to a temple in Uttarakhand's Haldwani district where Lord Hanuman is worshipped in his 'panchmukhi' avatar.

The temple is located in the Kumaon division in Haldwani at the Ashram of Shri Shri Laturia Maharaj. It is believed that Laturiya Maharaj had established this temple in 1898.

The speciality of this temple is that several stories and activities of Lord Hanuman are depicted here. It is considered as a historical temple and devotees come here to offer prayers and seek blessings from the 'panchmukhi Hanumanji'.

A grand five-faced idol of Lord Hanuman has been installed at the main entrance of the temple. Lord Hanuman's 'panchmukhi' or five-faced avatar is believed to represent all directions and each head is associated with Vishnu. Hanuman faces the east, Varaha faces north, Narasimha faces south, Garuda faces west and Hayagriva faces the sky.

As per Hindu mythology, Lord Hanuman took the form of a 'panchmukhi' avatar to kill Ravana's brother, Ahiravana, who was one of the most powerful demons.

It is said that the temple which was initially set up by Baba Laturiya Maharaj gradually became a grand structure with a cave being erected here, giving it an appearance of a 'panchmukhi' temple. Different phases of Lord Hanuman's life starting from his childhood till the Ramayana period have been beautifully displayed here.

The famous scenes of Lord Hanuman carrying Mount Dronagiri after failing to fetch Sanjeevani herb, meeting Sita at Ashok Vatika, setting Lanka on fire and many such scenes can be seen here.

Devotees come from far and wide to pay their obeisance at the temple. So, if you come to Haldwani, don't forget to visit this famous Panchmukhi Hanuman temple.