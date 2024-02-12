Haldwani Violence: Scores Detained as Manhunt Continues for Alleged Mastermind

Haldwani (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand Police are detaining 90 suspects in connection with the probe into the violence during the demolition of an Islamic seminary in Banbhulpura area of Haldwani on Feb 8 which claimed six lives and scores of others injured. Sources said that 12 teams of police are engaged to arrest the accused under the supervision of paramilitary force.

Sources said that police are detaining more than 90 suspects and interrogating them in a school in Gaulapar in the case. The police are matching the faces of all of them with CCTV footage, photos and videos of the violence. While reports said that the mastermind of the violence Abdul Malik had been arrested in Delhi, there was no official confirmation by the Uttarakhand Police in this regard.

Curfew continues in Banbhulpura area to prevent any untoward incident and maintain law and order situation. Sources said the call details of the arrested accused are being scrutinized with some numbers traced to Uttar Pradesh. SSP Prahlad Narayan Meena said that social media platforms are being monitored by the social media cell of the police to keep an eye on the miscreants.

The SSP said that police teams are working continuously to arrest the miscreants. SSP Prahlad Meena on Sunday informed that in the investigation into the case, police have arrested 25 persons in the case even as police have recovered 54 cartridges along with illegal pistols in the case. The SSP said that police have launched a massive search operation in the Banbhulpura area of Haldwani to ascertain the persons who have gone missing after the Feb 8 violence and nab the culprits.