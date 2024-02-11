Uttarakhand: Congress demands impartial probe into Haldwani violence

Dehradun: A delegation of the Uttarakhand Congress on Sunday met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami here and demanded an impartial probe into the Haldwani violence which claimed six lives and left more than 100 injured.

The chief minister told the delegation led by Leader of Opposition in state assembly Yashpal Arya that the state government has taken immediate action to maintain law and order in the riot-hit area of the town. The Kumaon commissioner is conducting a magisterial probe into the incidents of violence and will submit his report in 15 days. Those who played with law and order in the state would not be spared at any cost, Dhami told the Congress leaders.

Besides former chief minister Harish Rawat, a host of Congress MLAs including Haldwani legislator Sumit Hridayesh, Pritam Singh, Bhuvan Chandra Kapri, Furkan Ahmed, Adesh Chauhan and Mamta Rakesh were part of the delegation. The state government has sought more central forces for deployment in Haldwani where the violence erupted on February 8 after the demolition of an "illegal" madrasa, officials said.

They said four companies of the paramilitary forces have been sought from the Union Home Ministry to maintain law and order in Banbhoolpura area, the epicentre of the mob violence. Curfew remains in force in Banbhoolpura area but has been lifted from the outer areas of the town. Internet services also continue to be suspended in the area to prevent rumour-mongering through social media platforms.