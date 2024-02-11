Haldwani Violence: 1 SSB Company Arrives from Lakhimpur

Haldwani: With curfew still in force in Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani, one company of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) reached here this evening. Violence had erupted in the area over demolition of an unauthorised madrasa under an anti-encroachment drive. Five persons were killed and several others were injured.

To deal with any untoward situation, the state government had demanded four companies of paramilitary force from the central government. Of which, a company of SSB comprising 150 jawans already reached Haldwani.

Chief Secretary Radha Raturi had written a letter to the Union Home Ministry for additional central forces to ensure that situation does not aggravate after curfew is lifted. It is being told that one company of SSB has arrived from Lakhimpur unit of Uttar Pradesh. The battalion is armed with modern weapons.

Meanwhile condition of many of people injured in the incident remained critical. More than 300 people, including 100 policemen, were injured in the Haldwani violence. Section 144 has been imposed in some areas and Internet services have also been suspended.

Administration and police have tightened security within the district and frequent checking is being held at the borders. Traffic movement in Haldwani has been restored but to ensure that miscreants do not escape, identity proofs of commuters are checked at the borders. Also, photographs are being taken and sent to higher officials.