Haldwani Violence: 25 Arrested, 54 Cartridges Recovered along with Illegal Pistols

Haldwani (Uttarakhand): Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prahlad Meena on Sunday said that efforts are being made to arrest Abdul Malik, the mastermind of the Haldwani violence in Uttarakhand.

"Abdul Malik will be soon apprehended. In the Haldwani violence case, different teams have been formed to arrest the accused. All these teams are raiding different places to search for the accused," SSP Prahlad Meena said in a media conference.

According to the senior police official, a search operation is going on in Banbhulpura area. "A list of how many people have gone missing from the area is being prepared. So far five people have died in the Haldwani violence," he added.

The SSP also said that the body of one Prakash Kumar, who hails from Bihar, was found three kms away from the incident site. "There is a suspicion that someone might have shot Prakash due to personal enmity," Prahlad Meena added.

The SSP further said that till now the police has registered a case against over 5,000 unknown people in the case of 'Banphool Pura' violence.

"A few named persons have also been booked. During the search operation, 25 miscreants have been arrested on the basis of CCTV footage and videos. Illegal pistols and 54 cartridges have been recovered from their possession. Government weapons and bullets have also been recovered from accused, which were looted from the police station," the SSP added.