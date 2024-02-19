Chhattisgarh: Class 8 Student Found Dead Fortnight after Her Junior Dies by Suicide

Chhattisgarh: Class 8 Student Found Dead in House Fortnight after Her Junior Dies by Suicide

Police said a class 8 student was found hanging in her house and investigations are on to ascertain the cause of death. Her junior in school had died by suicide two weeks back and accused a teacher of torture in her suicide note. The accused teacher has been arrested, police said.

Surguja (Chhattisgarh): In a suspected case of suicide, a class 8 student was found dead in her house in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district on Sunday, police said.

The incident comes a fortnight after a student of class 6 of the same school allegedly died by suicide and in her suicide note, accused a teacher of "torturing her".

Police said that the female teacher named in the suicide note has been arrested and a show-cause notice issued to the school principal.

Body of Anushka (16) was found hanging in her house in Namanakala locality of Ambikapur yesterday. She studied in class 8 of a private school in Ambikapur. "We are yet to ascertain the cause of her death," police said.

Around two weeks back, a 12-year-old girl studying in class 6 of the same school died by suicide. In a suicide note found at the spot, the girl claimed that she was forced to end her life as she was being tortured by a teacher of her school. "The teacher has been torturing me. I am taking revenge by dying," her note read.

Surjuja Police said the accused teacher has already been arrested and being interrogated. The collector has issued a notice against the school management and served a show cause notice to the principal.

It is not known whether the two deaths are connected but investigations are on, an officer of Surguja police station said.

According to the suicide statistics available with the government, on an average 20 people die by suicide in Chhattisgarh daily. The data was presented by the then Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu during the Assembly session in 2022. He informed the Assembly that there were 600 suicide cases in a month and 7200 in a year. Presently, people are resorting to suicide even over trivial matters, he had added.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

