Odisha Youth Dies by Suicide after 4 Family Members Succumbed to Injuries in Cylinder Explosion

Balangir: A 17-year-old youth allegedly died by suicide after four members of his family were killed in cylinder explosion in Odisha's Balangir district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Kanut village under Belapada police station in Balangir district. The deceased has been identified as Drona Mahakuda.

On February 10, six members of Ada Bariha family were watching television in their house in the evening when the gas cylinder caught fire and exploded in the kitchen. All the members were seriously injured and admitted to Kantabanji County Health Centre. Later, they were shifted to the district hospital and a hospital in Rourkela when their condition became critical. However, four members succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

According to relatives, Drona was in grief ever since he heard the news of his family members death. On Saturday, Drona was alone at the house as his father and elder brother had gone to Rourkella to collect his mother's body from the hospital.

Unable to bear the pain of losing his near ones, he allegedly took the drastic step, police said. On information about the incident, Belapada Police reached the spot and are questioning the neighbours. No suicide note was found from the spot.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. Police have registered a case and investigations have been initiated.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).