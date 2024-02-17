Chhattisgarh: Woman Ends Life After Husband Snatches Her Mobile Phone in Bhilai

The deceased woman's husband said that his wife was addicted to the use of mobile phone and would often make social media reels. In order to make her concentrate on household chores and take care of their daughter, the man said that he snatched her phone and took it with himself, only to learn about her death in the evening.

Bhilai: In a shocking case of suspected suicide reported from Chhattisgarh, a woman allegedly ended her life after her husband reprimanded her and snatched her phone to prevent her from making social media reels in Bhilai area of Durg district of the state on Friday, police said.

Tiff Over Mobile Phone: Bhupendra Sahu, the husband of the deceased woman said that his wife was busy on the mobile phone the whole day. Leaving aside household work and looking after her daughter, she was busy making reels, Instagram and Facebook videos and posting on her phone, he said.

Sahu said that he advised his wife several times to make judicious use of the phone, but she did not listen. There were often fights between the two regarding this, he said. Sahu said that on Friday morning, he snatched his wife's mobile phone and kept it with himself and went to work. At 7 pm a call came from home that his wife had hanged herself. Sahu said.

An official while confirming the incident said that after her husband left, the woman went to the upper storey of the house with her 5-year-old-daughter. After keeping the girl in another room, the woman made a noose with her saree and hanged herself, the official said. When the girl cried, the woman's mother-in-law and sister-in-law rushed upstairs and saw the woman dead there, added the official.

Both of them raised an alarm after the people of the locality arrived and brought the body down from the noose, but by then she had died. Another shocking incident was reported on Friday, in Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh where a father allegedly killed his young daughter just because she used to talk too much on the phone.

As for the woman dying by suicide, she was married to Sahu six years ago. The body was sent to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for postmortem while further investigation into the incident is underway.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

