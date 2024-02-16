MTech Student of IIT Delhi Found Dead in Hostel, Suicide Suspected

New Delhi: A 23-year-old final-year MTech student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi was found dead in his hostel room, police said on Friday. Police said that no suicide note was recovered from the spot and investigations are underway.

The incident came to light last night after family members of the student, Sanjay Narekar, asked the hostel guard to check as he was not answering their calls. When the hostel guard went to Sanjay's room it was found locked from inside. When the door was not opened despite repeated knocks, the hostel authorities informed the local police station.

South West District DCP Rohit Meena said an information about the incident was received at the Police Control Room at around 12 am. After which, the forensic and Station House Officer (SHO) teams reached the spot.

"The door was found locked from inside and had to be broken. When police entered the room, Sanjay was found dead. The police and forensic teams did not find anything suspicious in the room. Also, no suicide note was found. The case is being investigated," Meena said.

Sanjay, a resident of Maharashtra's Nashik, was a boarder of IIT Delhi's Dronagiri hostel. The police have kept his body in the hospital mortuary and waiting for his parents' arrival before proceeding with the postmortem.

