Father Burns His Three Children Alive after Harassment from Loan Sharks, Attempts Suicide

Katihar (Bihar) : A father burnt his three children alive and set fire to himself. In this incident all three children died tragically while the father got seriously burnt and struggling between life and death. The incident took place in the Jaja area of ​​Kadwa police station limits.

Sources said that the children's mother had absconded after taking a group loan, leaving the head of the family to face harassment from the creditors. The inability to repay the loan was cited as the reason for the extreme step allegedly taken by the troubled man. The accused father became very angry and decided to kill all three children alive. He himself also tried to commit suicide.

To save him, people took him to the hospital where he is being treated. The police began their investigation into the ghastly incident. They have sent the dead bodies of the children to the Katihar Sadar Hospital for post-mortem.

''These people had taken a group loan. To recover this, they used to harass him. It is said that he took the extreme step under the pressure of loan. It doesn't even seem as if someone has burnt them forcefully. Police are investigating this matter. The police had taken away the bodies of the dead children in the night itself. The children's father is undergoing treatment,'' Dilip Sah, former head of Jaja village.

Father's condition critical: As soon as the fire broke out, all three children started writhing in pain. Hearing the cries of the children, people ran to save them but the children already suffered severe burns and all three children died eventually. In this case, the children's father is undergoing treatment in Durgaganj Community Health Center for treatment. The ages of children are from 8 years to 12 years and one of them is a girl.