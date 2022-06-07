Vijayawada (AP): A complaint was lodged at the Cybercrime division of the Vijaywada City Police on Tuesday after a woman faced online harassment owing to a loan of Rs 55,435 for several days. The incident took place after the 25-year-old woman employed as an accountant with a private company in the city, borrowed the sum from a total of 18 online loan apps for a high-interest rate. Despite paying off the debt at Rs 2,00,750, the hassle continued.

The woman, a resident of JNNURM YSR Colony in the city, started receiving pictures with her face morphed into pornographic images. According to information, a total of 76 such messages were sent to her via WhatsApp from four different numbers. She subsequently received voice messages from a few more numbers, warning her the debt had not been paid, and that she needed to pay more. Following it, the victim approached police.

Also read: Andhra Pradesh: Internet remains suspended in violence-hit Amalapuram, people suffer