Medchal (Telangana): In a shocking incident in the outer suburb of Hyderabad in the Medchal–Malkajgiri district, a couple died by suicide because they were unable to pay their pending bank loan and credit card bills. The deceased have been identified as Suresh Kumar and his wife Bhagya.

As per police sources, Kumar and his wife Bhagya were residents of the Keesra area and had two bank debts amounting to Rs 12 lakh and a bill worth Rs 3 lakh on their credit card. Unable to pay the required amount on time, they decided to take their lives.

As per initial investigation, the couple was using the credit card rampantly, buying expensive items that exceeded their budget. The bank alerted them on multiple occasions about the repaying the loan but in vain. Even after the payment deadline passed, there was no response from the couple forcing the concerned officials to visit their house and pressurise them to do the needful as soon as possible.

Their neighbours said that the couple were nervous and depressed when officials insulted them in public. Unable to bear the stress, they left their children at a relative's house and died by suicide suicide. Police have registered a case and started investigating the matter.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).