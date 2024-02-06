Car Falls into Sutlej River in Kinnaur; Driver Dead, TN Tourist Missing, Another Injured

Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh): A tourist from Tamil Nadu was injured and another went missing while the driver was killed when their car plunged into the Sutlej river in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district.

The injured tourist is undergoing treatment at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla while a search operation has been launched for the missing tourist, police said.

The two tourists from Tamil Nadu were returning from Kaza when their vehicle slipped on national highway 5 near Pangi Nala and tumbled down the Sutlej river last night. The incessant snowfall has made the roads slippery leading to frequent accidents in the state, police said.

According to the district Disaster Management Authority official, the Innova sports utility vehicle lost control and fell into the Sutlej river. There were two tourists and the driver, a resident from Kaza, in the car.

Police said that the driver and one of the two tourists fell into the water while the other tourist landed on the river bank in an injured condition. Police fished out the driver's body but the tourist could not be traced.

The injured tourist, Gopi Nath (32), a resident of Tamil Nadu's Palayam has been admitted to a hospital and search is on for the missing tourist, Vetri Duraisamy (45), a resident of Chennai.

The reason that led to the accident could not be ascertained yet and investigations are underway. It is likely that the mishap occurred after the vehicle skid off the slippery road, police said.