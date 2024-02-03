Himachal Pradesh Factory Fire Incident: Four More Bodies Recovered Taking Death Toll to Five

Baddi (Solan): The death toll in the fire incident at a cosmetics factory in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh has reached five after four more bodies were recovered from the spot, official sources said on Saturday. Rescuers are searching for more trapped workers even as firefighters are trying to extinguish the fire with the chemicals present inside the premises delaying the firefighting operation. The fire, which broke out at NR Aroma Factory, a cosmetic perfume manufacturing facility in Baddi area on Friday afternoon led to the instant death of a woman.

Sources said that the overnight rescue operation continued on Saturday with teams of SDRF, NDRF and fire department recovering four more bodies today taking the death toll to five. The teams have been continuously trying to extinguish the fire, but due to the presence of chemicals inside the facility and heavy billows of smoke are hindering the firefighting and rescue operations at the spot. The district administration is claiming that at least eight people are trapped inside who are being reached out to by the rescuers.

According to the officials, 30 people have been evacuated while injured have been sent to the hospital for treatment. Himachal Pradesh Health Minister Dhaniram Shandil and CPS Ramkumar Chaudhary also reached the spot on Friday evening to oversee the rescue operation. Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has also been briefed about the relief measures.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dhaniram Shandil also reached the hospital and inquired about the well-being of the injured. SDM Nalagarh Divyanshu Singal said that since late night, continuous efforts are being made to extinguish the fire at the incident site, but due to the presence of chemicals, the operation is being delayed.

Singal said that when the fire broke out in the factory, around 80 employees were present inside majority of whom have been evacuated. “Eight people are reported missing. Relief and rescue work is being carried out rapidly by the administration teams,” he added. More than 60 fire brigade vehicles have so far reached the spot to extinguish the fire in the factory.

A magisterial inquiry headed by ADC Solan Ajay Yadav has also been set up to probe the accident. A case of negligence has also been registered against the company management in Barotiwala police station. Meanwhile, ASP Baddi Ashok Verma said that NR Aroma's plant head Chandrashekhar has been arrested. After the fire in the factory, a case was registered under sections 285, 336, 337, 304 at Barotiwala police station on Friday, February 2.

DGP Sanjay Kundu visited the spot on Saturday and directed to expedite the rescue operation. DGP Sanjay Kundu has set up a SIT for investigation of the fire by a SIT. ASP Ashok Verma, DSP Khajana Ram and SHO SI Sanjay Sharma of Barotiwala police station will be included in the SIT.