Two Killed, Five Injured after Landslide Hits Himachal Pradesh's Shimla

Shimla: Two labourers were killed and five others were injured after a landslide hit the outskirts of Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla, the police said on Tuesday. The incident took place at around 1 am at Ashwini Khad area near a stone crusher on Junga Road. The deceased have been identified as Rakesh (34) and Rajesh (36), both natives of Bihar, they said.

According to the police, some workers were sleeping in a building when it collapsed due to a landslide. The injured workers have been identified as Rahul Kumar (18), Megh Sahni (42), Baijnath Ram (35) and Ashok Ram (45), all residents of Bihar, and 20-year-old Tony Kumar, a resident of Chamba, while two men were trapped under the debris.

On receiving the information, a team of police, fire brigade, SDRF personnel and home guards reached the spot for a rescue operation. After an hour of operation, the injured were rescued and the dead were retrieved. Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said, "With the help of the SDRF team and fire brigade personnel, the bodies were pulled out from the debris and sent for post-mortem."

Shimla Deputy Commissioner of Police Anupam Kashyap reached the spot and spoke with the injured workers there. He consoled them and appreciated the efforts of the police, SDRF, Fire Department personnel and Home Guards in the rescue operation. Additional Deputy Commissioner Ajit Kumar Bhardwaj, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rural Kavita Thakur and other officers were present at the spot.

