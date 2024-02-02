One Worker Dies, 29 Others Injured in Cosmetic Factory Fire at Himachal's Solan; 9 Persons Missing

32 Trapped Workers Rescued from Fire at Cosmetic Factory in Himachal's Solan; Several Injured

Solan (Himachal Pradesh) : One worked died while 30 others suffered burns in the fire at cosmetic manufacturing factory in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Friday afternoon, said officials. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The injured workers were rushed to various hospitals where the condition of some of them was said to be critical.

Sources said that about 50 laborers were working in the factory when the fire broke out. However, 30 injured were taken out. In which one injured person died. At the same time, the search for 9 people is still going on. Rescue operation is going on to rescue the workers trapped inside. An FIR has been registered against the company manager in the matter. As soon as the information about the incident was received, Health Minister Dhaniram Shandil reached the spot and took information about the incident. At the same time, he also inquired about the well being of the injured in the hospital.

The Health Minister said that relief work is going on and the search for 9 people is still going on. Dhaniram Shandil took complete information about the accident from District Magistrate Solan Manmohan Sharma, police and NDRF officials and gave directions regarding relief and rescue work. Apart from this, the Health Minister reached the hospital to inquire about the well being of the injured in this incident where he inquired about the health of the injured.

Dhaniram Shandil said that as soon as Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu received information about this unfortunate incident, he directed the district administration to carry out immediate relief and rescue work and provide proper treatment to the injured. CM has given instructions to investigate this incident. Based on the investigation report, legal action will be taken against the culprits.

Colonel Dhaniram Shandil said that relief and rescue work will continue until complete information about the workers and others working in this industry is received. Ilma Afroz, Superintendent of Police of Revenue District Baddi, informed the Health Minister about the incident. An FIR has been registered in Barotiwala police station against the concerned industry management regarding this accident.

The rescue operation is still going on. Administration teams are present on the spot. DC Solan Manmohan Sharma said that information has been received about a fire in a factory in Jharmajri of Baddi. Experts will come from the forensic lab, only then will the cause of the fire be known. At present the victim is being given immediate relief.

DC said what were the reasons for the fire were a matter of investigation. Some people even allegedly jumped from the roof to escape the fire and suffered injuries. He said that rescue work has been started in time. "More than half a dozen fire tenders were rushed to the spot from Baddi and Nalagarh," said DC Manmohan Sharma. "The administration is on alert and a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is rushed to the spot at Jhadmazri to rescue the trapped workers," he added. The police and local officials reached the spot and initiated rescue operations along with the firefighting personnel.

Those with burn injuries were rushed to the PGI Chandigarh, six to ESI Katha, two to the Baddi Hospital and 19 are under treatment at the Brooklyn Hospital, a spokesperson of the public relations department said.