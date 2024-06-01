ETV Bharat / sports

If Gautam Gambhir Has Applied, He Will Be Good Coach: Sourav Ganguly

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 19 hours ago

Updated : 18 hours ago

Former Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly believes that former India batter Gautam Gambhir can be a good coach saying he is in favour of an Indian coach who will take over the baton from his former teammate Rahul Dravid.

File: Sourav Ganguly (ANI Pictures)

Hyderabad: Former India captain and Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) chief Sourav Ganguly on Saturday asserted that the Indian Cricket Board should appoint an Indian coach as the successor of current head coach Rahul Dravid. He also backs former India batter Gautam Gambhir if he has applied for the position.

With Rahul Dravid's stint as India's head coach coming to an end with the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2024, BCCI is looking for his successor who can nurture the Indian Cricket Team and help them achieve new heights in the coming time.

Speaking at the inauguration of the International Procurement and Supply Chain Conference here, Ganguly said, "I am in favour of Indian coach. If (Gautam) Gambhir has applied, he will be a good coach."

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the former Indian captain made intriguing statement saying the significance of a coach in players' life is immense, both on and off the field. "The coach's significance in one's life, their guidance, and relentless training shape the future of any person, both on and off the field. So choose the coach and institution wisely," Ganguly wrote on his X account.

The deadline for submitting the applications for Senior Men’s Team Head Coach job was on Monday, May 27. But, the BCCI is yet to reveal the name of the candidates, who have applied for the coveted job.

Gambhir, India's leading scorer of 2007 T20 and 2011 ODI World Cups, recently mentored his former franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to win their third IPL title after a gap of 10 years. Notably, prior to the IPL 2024, Gambhir took Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to the playoffs in consecutive IPL season (2022 and 2023) being the mentor of the side.

However, the 42-year-old Gambhir has never worked as the head coach for any domestic or IPL Franchise. Despite this, the left-hand batter is considered as the favourites to take up the head coach job.

Last Updated : 18 hours ago

