TR Baalu to Attend INDIA Bloc's June 1 Meeting, Says Stalin

Chennai: DMK MP TR Baalu will represent the party in the INDIA bloc meeting scheduled to be held in New Delhi on Saturday, DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said. Congress President Mallikarjuna Kharge had earlier said the multi-party INDIA bloc will hold an informal meeting on Saturday, only to discuss the preparations for the counting day on June 4 and how its leaders and workers need to stay alert.

"June 4th will mark the beginning of a new dawn for India. In today's meeting of INDIA bloc leaders, DMK will be represented by our party Treasurer and leader of DMK's Parliamentary Party, Thiru. T.R. Baalu avl," Stalin said in a post on 'X.' Kharge had earlier said Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has informed that she would be busy with the polls on Saturday and therefore, will not be able to attend.

The seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections was underway across the country on Saturday, in states including Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. The DMK chief exuded confidence of the opposition coalition emerging victorious in the hustings. "Our #INDIA bloc, formed to defeat the ten-year fascist regime of the BJP and save India, has met the expectations of the people and stands on the cusp of victory. It has rallied a formidable coalition of democratic forces against the BJP, who thought there was nobody to challenge them. This alliance now offers hope to all Indians in the electoral arena," he said.

"Through relentless campaigning, the leaders of the INDIA bloc have dismantled the false image the BJP created in the public sphere. With just three days remaining until our impending victory, I urge our cadre to remain vigilant during the vote counting process," Stalin added.