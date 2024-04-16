Blast At Indore Firecracker Factory, 2 Workers Injured

Indore: Two workers were severely injured in an explosion at a firecracker factory in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident occurred at Amba Chandan village near Mhow this afternoon. On information, senior officials of the police and district administration reached the spot and rescue operations were launched immediately. The two workers were taken to Madhya Bharat Hospital in Mhow for treatment.

It has been reported that the workers got injured while making twine bombs. Teams from both Mhow and Simrol police stations are at the spot. The explosion was so intense that people in the surrounding areas were terrified. People said that the deafening sound was heard several kilometres away from the spot.

A senior police official said that a probe has been initiated and the firecracker factory's license will be checked. The cause of the blast is not known yet, he added.

The incident is yet another stark reminder of the explosion at firecracker factory in Harda where 11 people were killed and more than a 100 were injured in February. It was found that the explosives stored in the factory was much higher than the amount sanctioned in the license. Two of its owners were also arrested in connection with the incident.