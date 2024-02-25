4 dead, several injured in blast at firecracker factory in UP's Kaushambi

Kaushambi: Nearly four persons died and several others were injured in a blast at a firecracker factory in Bharwari town of Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district on Sunday, officials said. Police are yet to ascertain the cause of the blast.

"There are four casualties while six persons suffered severe burn injuries and are currently being treated at the hospital. The rescue operations are underway," SP Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said

Many fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire department personnel are trying to douse the flames. Police have managed to rescue many people who were trapped inside the factory and rushed them to the nearby hospitals.

The incident took place in Khallabad locality under Kokhraj police station area this afternoon. Locals were left panic-stricken after seeing black smoke emanating from the building. They helped police personnel in the rescue operation. A huge crowd has gathered at the spot.

Many top police officers including the SP are present at the spot. The SP said, "The cause of the fire is not clear yet but investigations are on. The victims were all workers of the factory," he said.

Police said that the factory had the license to manufacture and sell firecrackers. The reason as to how and why the blast occurred is being probed, police added.

Earlier this month, 10 people were killed and several were injured in a firecracker factory blast in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district. Last month, 11 people died and over 170 were injured in Madhya Pradesh's Harda in a similar incident. The factory owners were arrested on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and others.