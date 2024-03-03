Tamil Nadu: One Killed, Another Injured in Sankarankovil Firecracker Explosion

One person was killed and his wife was injured after firecrackers exploded while they were being made in Sankarankovil in Tamil Nadu

One person was killed while his wife sustained burn injuries after firecrackers exploded while they were being manufactured near Sankarankovil in Tamil Nadu.

Sankarankovil (Tamil Nadu): One person was killed on Sunday and his wife was injured during a firecracker explosion near Sankarankovil in the Tenkasi district of Tamil Nadu, police said.

A couple identified as Sakthi Iswaran and Ramalakshmi was residing in Kokkukulam village of Thiruvenkadam tehsil near Sankarankovil in Tenkasi district. They bought raw materials from Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district of the state, made crackers and sold them at the festivals in the village, a senior police official said.

"On Sunday, Easwaran and Ramalakshmi were as usual engaged in making crackers. Suddenly, an explosion took place while they were manufacturing fireworks. While Iswaran died on the spot in the explosion, his wife Ramalakshmi sustained burn injuries and was rushed to the Kovilpatti Government Hospital. She is undergoing treatment at the hospital," the senior police official added.

Fire tenders from the Sankarankovil municipality came to the spot and extinguished the fire. However, it is understood that over 12 houses were destroyed due to the explosion. "A goat shed was also damaged because of the explosion," he added.

The Sankarankovil police led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Sudhir are investigating the explosion. It is also understood that a case under relevant sections of the IPC will be registered in this regard. Sankarankovil MLA Raja visited the spot, where the explosion took place.

