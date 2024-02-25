6 yr old missing girl found dead in Meerut, body dumped in sack

Meerut: The body of a six-year-old girl missing since January 14 from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut was found dumped in a sack at a garbage site near her house on Saturday evening, police said.

The deceased, identified as Lavi was daughter of Arjun Singh, a labourer living in Machhra village of Kithore police station area of Meerut. The girl went missing while playing outside her house. Her parents filed a missing complaint at Kithore police station and her father approached SSP Meerut Rohit Sajwan twice to find her.

"The body, packed in a sack, found around 150 metres away from her house, is highly decomposed. There is a golden thread tied around the neck and the hands and legs are tied. Prima facie it seems that the girl was strangled to death. Also, it is suspected that some black magic rituals may have been performed on her. The body has been sent for post-mortem," police said.

Police have sealed the 100-metre radius around the incident site. SSP, SP Dehat and other police officers have reached the spot along with the forensic team and dog squad. The incident site is being probed, police added.

Arjun Singh said that he had filed a missing complaint and repeatedly requested the SSP to initiate thorough search operations but police failed to find the girl on time.

Villagers said last evening, they saw a sack in the garbage heap outside the village and when they went closer they noticed tiny feet dangling out. They informed the police immediately.

A large crowd has gathered at the spot since last night. Police called Arjun Singh for identification. Presently, police are interrogating the girl's family members, neighbours and villagers. Police suspect someone close to the girl's family killed her and dumped her body.