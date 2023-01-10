Sonipat: In a shocking incident, a dog was spotted carrying the body of a newborn baby girl in its mouth in the premises of a hospital here on Tuesday, officials said. The incident has created an uproar in the area. An official said that the security guard saw the dog carrying the infant's body on the premises of the Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College in Sonipat.

The security guard posted at the gate tried to catch the dog, but it ran away leaving the dead body of the girl child there. The guard then immediately informed the police about this. Soon a police team rushed to the spot to probe the case. Security guard Madan, who was questioned by the police, told them that he was posted at gate number 2 near the PGI emergency building at the Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College on Tuesday when the incident happened.

Madan said he saw a dog entering the gate carrying a dead body of a newborn baby with the head in its mouth. When the security guard tried to catch the dog, it left the fetus behind and ran away. In the meantime, police reached took the body of the girl fetus into possession and sent it to the civil hospital for postmortem.

The police have taken cognizance of the matter and are trying to find the source of the body. They said they are checking the CCTV footage from the cameras installed nearby to get clues. They are also going through the record of newly delivered babies at the said hospital and other hospitals in the vicinity. =