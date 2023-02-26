Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh): A seven-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich on Sunday, an official said. The incident took place in Lonianpurwa village, located near Daulatpur in the Motipur range of Katarniaghat Wildlife Division. The deceased has been identified as Nandini, a resident of Lonianpurwa village.

The girl had gone to drink water from a handpump in front of her house. At the same time, a leopard from the nearby forest attacked the girl. When Nandini started screaming, the family members rushed outside the house and locals also gathered and started shouting, but the leopard took the girl into the forest, a relative of the deceased said.

The locals and the family members rushed to the forest and after several hours of search, they recovered the mutilated body of the girl from a sugarcane field some distance away from the village. On receiving the information, the Field Director of Dudhwa National Park and the Divisional Forest Officer reached the spot, along with a team of forest personnel, and consoled the family members of the victim.

Also read: Mysore directive for expediting sugarcane harvest amid rising leopard attacks

Motipur Station Officer Mukesh Kumar Singh and Forest Officer Mahendra Maurya also reached the spot after receiving the information about the incident. DFO and Field Director B Prabhakar inspected the spot. "The probe into the killing of the child is on," sources said. Earlier, a man was killed by a leopard on a farm near a forest in Chhattisgarh's Manendragarh. The man was identified as Ramdavan. On being informed, the forest department team rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. The forest department team, along with the expert team of veterinary doctors, reached the spot to catch the leopard by tranquilising it.