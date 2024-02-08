12 West Bengal Tourists Injured as Bus Hits Dumper in Odisha's Balasore

Balasore: Nearly 12 tourists from West Bengal sustained injuries when the bus they were traveling in collided with a dumper and rolled into a roadside farmland in Odisha's Balasore district in the early hours of Thursday.

The accident took place at Nidhipanda Chhak on national highway 60 in Balasore. As per information, the tourists hailed from West Bengal's Bankura district and had gone to Puri for Lord Jagannath darshan. The mishap occurred while they were returning home.

The bus carrying around 60 people suffered a tyre burst. It is being suspected that the driver lost control over the vehicle and hit a dumper before entering into a farmland that was located next to the highway stretch, police said. The injured were rescued by locals and rushed to the Balasore district headquarters hospital(DHH). Many of those admitted to the hospital are minors.

On getting information about the accident, a team from the local police station along with the Regional Transport Officer reached the spot to take stock of the situation. According to police, no casualty was recorded but around 12 passengers were injured.

"The injured are currently undergoing treatment. A probe has been initiated to inquire as to how the accident took place. The CCTV footage of the adjoining areas will be examined," said an officer.

Police said that district administration is making arrangements to send the passengers back to West Bengal.