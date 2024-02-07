Himachal Pradesh Accident: Navy Team Could Reach Kinnaur by Wednesday Evening

Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh): The search for the Tamil Nadu tourist in Sutlej continued for the fourth day.

According to Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Dr. Amit Kumar Sharma, assistance has been sought from the Indian Navy for the search operation. And a navy team will reach the spot by Wednesday evening.

Currently, NDRF, Himachal Police and Home Guard personnel are engaged in the search operation.

DC Kinnaur Dr. Amit Kumar Sharma said that the rescue operation has been divided into 5 sectors and teams are searching at different places.

The missing tourist identified as Veri is the son of former Chennai mayor Sadai Darai Sami.

Family members have promised a reward of Rs 1 crore to whosoever who can locate Vetri.

Kinnaur DC Dr. Amit Kumar Sharma has also confirmed that the family has announced a reward for anyone who can trace Vetri.

Vetri has been untraceable since February 4 when a car fell into the Sutlej river on NH-05 near Pangi Nala, Kinnaur.

Apart from the local driver, two tourists from Tamil Nadu were in the vehicle. The driver died in the accident. One injured named Gobinath is currently undergoing treatment at IGMC Hospital in Shimla. While the search for Vetri is going on.

It goes to the credit of the search operators to be involved in the operation despite the extreme conditions. The temperature in Kinnaur district is on minus. Many roads are closed due to the snowfall.