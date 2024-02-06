Loading...

West Bengal: 4 Labourers Killed in Matador-Van Collision in Rampurhat, 11 Hospitalised

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 20 hours ago

West Bengal: 4 Labourers Killed in Matador-Van Collision in Rampurhat, 11 Hospitalised

Sixteen labourers were on their way to work in Margram when their van collided with a matador. Many of the labourers fell on the road and were hit by a car coming from the opposite direction. Four labourers died in the accident and 11 others are undergoing treatment.

Rampurhat (West Bengal): Four labourers died and 11 others were injured when the van they were travelling in was slammed by a matador in West Bengal's Birbhum district this morning. The injured have been admitted to Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

The accident took place near Munsuba intersection on Raniganj-Morgram National Highway 14 in Rampurhat of Birbhum. Sixteen labourers were travelling in a van from Chituri village in Rampurhat to Margram for farming when a matador from Mallarpur rammed it from behind near Munsuba junction. Due to the impact of collision, many labourers fell off from the van on the road. Few of the labourers were even hit by a car that was heading from the opposite direction.

According to locals, three women labourers died on the spot and one succumbed to her injury during treatment. Presently, 11 labourers are undergoing treatment at the hospital of which, three are stated to be in critical condition.

On getting information about the accident, Rampurhat police and Rampurhat fire department officers reached the spot and took the injured to Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital. The Rampurhat police have taken the matador under their custody while the driver and helper of the van are absconding.

An officer of Rampurhat Police said that a case has been initiated and searches are being held for the van's driver and helper. "Eleven injured workers are currently undergoing treatment while four bodies have been sent for post-mortem. It has been learnt that the labourers were going to Margram where they were to be engaged in farming activities," he said.

