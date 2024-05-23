Owners Booked after Blast in Thane Chemical Factory Claims Nine Lives, Dozens Injured

Thane (Maharashtra): The death toll in the chemical factory blast in Maharashtra's Thane district rose to nine with the discovery of one more body from the accident site, officials said on Friday. Police have registered a case of culpable homicide against the owners of the unit, Amudan Chemicals, located in Phase 2 of Dombivli MIDC.

The explosion occurred in Amber Chemical Company located in Phase 2 of the Dombivli Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area, officials added.

Eyewitnesses said the blast was so loud that it could be heard from a kilometre away. The impact was such that the glass windows of an adjoining building broke, while many houses in the vicinity were damaged. The injured workers were rushed to a local hospital, a civic official said.

Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), said the explosion ripped through the chemical factory around 1.40 pm. The blaze triggered by the blast spread to three adjoining factories, and thick plumes of smoke and fire could be seen from a long distance, he said.

Terming the incident tragic, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said people, who were trapped on the premises, have been rescued.

"My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Injured are being treated at AIMS, Neptune & Global hospitals & every kind of assistance is being provided. Praying for their speedy recovery. Various teams & administrative officials are at the spot for rescue operations," Fadnavis said in his post on X on Thursday evening.

"Arrangements have been made to treat the injured and more ambulances have been kept ready. I have discussed this with the Thane collector and they are also reaching the spot... Teams of NDRF, TDRF, and fire brigade have been called," he said on X. "I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured," he added.

A brigade call was given, following which eight fire engines were rushed to the spot, said Tadvi. Teams from Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell and 13 jawans from the Thane Disaster Response Force have also reached the scene, the official said, adding efforts are on to bring the blaze under control.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has ordered a high-level inquiry into the blast incident. Chief Minister Shinde also announced a compensation of Rs five lakh each to the kin of the deceased while assuring that the government would take care of the treatment of the injured.

"A high-level enquiry will be conducted and an investigation will be carried out against the accused. No one will be spared. The kin of the deceased will be given Rs five lakh each by the state (Maharashtra) government. The administration will sponsor the treatment of the injured. The company will also compensate the employees," Chief Minister Shinde told reporters. (With agency inputs)