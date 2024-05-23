ETV Bharat / state

Owners Booked after Blast in Thane Chemical Factory Claims Nine Lives, Dozens Injured

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Updated : 4 hours ago

The death toll from the chemical factory blast in Maharashtra's Thane district has risen to nine, with dozens injured and many still undergoing treatment. The owners of the factory are facing culpable homicide charges as investigations continue. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

At least three workers were killed, and several others injured after a major fire broke out following a boiler blast at a chemical factory at Dombivli in Thane district of Maharashtra on Thursday.
Plumes of Smoke rising from the chemical factory in Thane (ETV Bharat)

Thane (Maharashtra): The death toll in the chemical factory blast in Maharashtra's Thane district rose to nine with the discovery of one more body from the accident site, officials said on Friday. Police have registered a case of culpable homicide against the owners of the unit, Amudan Chemicals, located in Phase 2 of Dombivli MIDC.

The explosion occurred in Amber Chemical Company located in Phase 2 of the Dombivli Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area, officials added.

Eyewitnesses said the blast was so loud that it could be heard from a kilometre away. The impact was such that the glass windows of an adjoining building broke, while many houses in the vicinity were damaged. The injured workers were rushed to a local hospital, a civic official said.

Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), said the explosion ripped through the chemical factory around 1.40 pm. The blaze triggered by the blast spread to three adjoining factories, and thick plumes of smoke and fire could be seen from a long distance, he said.

Terming the incident tragic, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said people, who were trapped on the premises, have been rescued.

"My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Injured are being treated at AIMS, Neptune & Global hospitals & every kind of assistance is being provided. Praying for their speedy recovery. Various teams & administrative officials are at the spot for rescue operations," Fadnavis said in his post on X on Thursday evening.

"Arrangements have been made to treat the injured and more ambulances have been kept ready. I have discussed this with the Thane collector and they are also reaching the spot... Teams of NDRF, TDRF, and fire brigade have been called," he said on X. "I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured," he added.

A brigade call was given, following which eight fire engines were rushed to the spot, said Tadvi. Teams from Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell and 13 jawans from the Thane Disaster Response Force have also reached the scene, the official said, adding efforts are on to bring the blaze under control.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has ordered a high-level inquiry into the blast incident. Chief Minister Shinde also announced a compensation of Rs five lakh each to the kin of the deceased while assuring that the government would take care of the treatment of the injured.

"A high-level enquiry will be conducted and an investigation will be carried out against the accused. No one will be spared. The kin of the deceased will be given Rs five lakh each by the state (Maharashtra) government. The administration will sponsor the treatment of the injured. The company will also compensate the employees," Chief Minister Shinde told reporters. (With agency inputs)

Read More

  1. Haryana: 2 Killed, 15 Injured As Boiler At Factory Explodes in Sonipat
  2. Boiler explosion in UP claims 13 lives; PM Modi, CM Yogi express grief
Last Updated :4 hours ago

TAGGED:

BOILER BLASTCHEMICAL FACTORYTHANEDOMBIVLIBOILER BLAST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Valley's Changing Polling Pattern: How Kashmir Has Voted Like the Rest of India

Tamil Nadu: AI-Generated Photo of Missing Girl Rekindles Parents' Hopes after 13 Years of Search

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Ebrahim Raisi's Death Is Unlikely to Change the Course of the Foreign Policy in Iran: Expert

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.