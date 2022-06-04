Hapur: Six people reportedly died in a boiler explosion at a factory in the Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, while a large number of people are feared to be injured in the tragic incident. On the information, police and fire brigade vehicles have reached the spot and the rescue work is said to be underway.

On the other side, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep grief over the death of 6 laborers. He also directed all the top officials including Inspector General and Commissioner to reach the spot immediately and monitor the situation. CM has also instructed for the proper treatment of those injured in the accident.

The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.