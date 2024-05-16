Haryana: 2 Killed, 15 Injured As Boiler At Factory Explodes in Sonipat

Sonipat: Two persons died and 15 others injured when a boiler at a factory exploded in Haryana's Sonipat district, police said on Thursday.

Police said the incident took place at a factory named Shree Ganesh in Dahiya colony late last night in Kundli police station area. The workers were busy at the factory when the boiler suddenly exploded. Two of the workers died due to burns while several of their coworkers suffered serious burn injuries. The blast was so severe that an adjoining building collapsed and many others got damaged.

Locals rushed to the factory on hearing the sound of the blast and found the premises badly damaged. On information, a team from Kundli police station and fire tenders reached the spot. A rescue operation was launched immediately.

A senior police officer said that the injured were taken to Raja Harish Chandra Hospital in Narela, where doctors declared two workers brought dead. Several others were admitted in the hospital with burn injuries and are currently undergoing treatment, he said. As per preliminary investigation, many buildings in the area have been damaged due to the boiler blast.

Meanwhile, locals have alleged that the district administration is not providing them necessary assistance.