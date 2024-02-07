Tamil Nadu: 6 Female Workers Die after Portion of Building Collapses near Ooty

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 7, 2024, 3:08 PM IST

Updated : Feb 7, 2024, 4:20 PM IST

Six construction workers, all women, died when a portion of the building collapsed on them in Lovedale near Ooty in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

In a tragic incident, a semi-constructed building collapsed, killing six workers in Lovedale near Ooty in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu: 6 Female Workers Die after Portion of Building Collapses after landslide near Ooty

Ooty (Tamil Nadu): Six construction workers, all women, died when a portion of the building collapsed on them after a landslide in Lovedale near Ooty in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Sakila (30), Sangeeta (35), Bhagya (36), Uma (35), Muthulakshmi (36) and Radha (38). While workers were engaged in construction-related tasks including the removal of sand for building a house at Lovedale near here, the nearby building collapsed and at least six labourers were buried in the debris. Immediately, Fire and Rescue Services Department personnel were alerted.

Two workers with serious injuries were taken to Ooty General Hospital while one worker is still trapped in the debris. Rescue and rescue operations are underway, Ooty Police officials said. Ooty General Hospital Dean Padmini confirmed the deaths of six people. Further information is awaited.

Read More

  1. Two Killed, Five Injured after Landslide Hits Himachal Pradesh's Shimla
  2. UP: 2 workers killed, 1 injured in explosion at firecracker factory in Muzaffarnagar
Last Updated :Feb 7, 2024, 4:20 PM IST

TAGGED:

Ooty AccidentOoty Building CollapseOoty NewsLovedale Accident

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

Kiss Day 2024: Celebrating Love and Affection

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.