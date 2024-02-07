Tamil Nadu: 6 Female Workers Die after Portion of Building Collapses near Ooty

Tamil Nadu: 6 Female Workers Die after Portion of Building Collapses after landslide near Ooty

Ooty (Tamil Nadu): Six construction workers, all women, died when a portion of the building collapsed on them after a landslide in Lovedale near Ooty in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Sakila (30), Sangeeta (35), Bhagya (36), Uma (35), Muthulakshmi (36) and Radha (38). While workers were engaged in construction-related tasks including the removal of sand for building a house at Lovedale near here, the nearby building collapsed and at least six labourers were buried in the debris. Immediately, Fire and Rescue Services Department personnel were alerted.

Two workers with serious injuries were taken to Ooty General Hospital while one worker is still trapped in the debris. Rescue and rescue operations are underway, Ooty Police officials said. Ooty General Hospital Dean Padmini confirmed the deaths of six people. Further information is awaited.