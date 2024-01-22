UP: 2 workers killed, 1 injured in explosion at firecracker factory in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: Two workers were killed and one was injured in an explosion on Monday at a firecracker factory in Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said.

According to police, the factory was being run from a house in Kailavada village under Khatauli police station area. When the incident occurred there were three workers, Paras and Dipanshu from Kelwara area and Bittu from Bahadurpur, inside the factory. Among them, Paras and Dipanshu died on the spot while Bittu suffered severe burn injuries.

On receiving the information, police and fire department team reached the spot and managed to douse the flames after several hours of effort. Bittu was rescued from the debris and sent to the nearby hospital while Paras and Dipanshu's bodies were shifted for post-mortem.

The man operating the factory and the owner of the house have been detained and currently being interrogated, police said. The impact of the explosion was so severe that the house was completely damaged and the roof was blown off.

The incident triggered panic in the village and a huge crowd gathered in front of the house. A local resident informed police by dialing 112. Circle officer Khatauli and SP City Satyanarayan reached the spot.

CO Khatauli said Bittu was admitted to the hospital with 40 per cent burns while the factory's owner and the landlord of the house are being questioned. Action will be taken after receiving a formal complaint from the relatives of the deceased, he said.