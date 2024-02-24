With 600+ Runs, Southpaw Sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Gavaskar, Kohli's Unique Record

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 53 minutes ago

By making 618 runs in the Test series against England from seven innings so far, Yashasvi has become only the second Indian opener after Sunil Gavaskar to score 600 plus runs in a Test series.

Yashasvi Jaiswal became the second Indian opener after Sunil Gavaskar to score 600 plus runs in a Test series. Here is how he managed to pile up runs against a formidable opposition like England.

Ranchi: Yashasvi Jaiswal, the latest southpaw sensation in India's batting lineup, is proving right selectors' confidence in him as he has piled over 600 runs in the ongoing test series against England.

Powered by two double centuries, Yashasvi has become the second Indian opener after legendary Sunil Gavaskar to score 600 or more runs in a Test series.

His prolific run started with the series opener in Hyderabad where he scored an impressive 80 in the first innings. The second Test in Visakhapatnam saw him hit his first double ton of the series as he smashed 209 runs that included 19 boundaries and seven sixes. In the third Test at Rajkot, Yashasvi yet again showcased his batting prowess as he hit another double ton and remained unbeaten on 214.

In the ongoing 4th test, the Mumbai lad again played a gritty knock of 73 runs in the first innings, taking his series run tally to 618 runs with an incredible average of 103. He has become the second opener and the fifth Indian batter to score 600 or more in a Test series.

The 22-year-old joined an illustrious list of batters including Gavaskar, star batter Virat Kohli, India head coach Rahul Dravid and Dilip Sardesai to amass more than 600 runs in a red-ball series. Gavaskar is the only Indian to have gathered more than 600 runs in a Test series. He did so in the 1970-71 series against West Indies racking up 774 runs with an incredible average of 154.8.

