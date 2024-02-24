Bazball Effect in IND vs ENG: Most Sixes in a Test Series Record Broken

The Test series between India and England saw the record of hitting the most maximums being broken it with 75 sixes being hit in the series during the fourth Test.

The Test series between India and England saw the record of hitting the most maximums being broken it with 75 sixes being hit in the series during the fourth Test. Dhruv Jurel smacked a maximum over long-off to take the tally of sixes to 75 in the series.

Ranchi: India and England are up against each other in the five-match Test series and it has witnessed a lot of maximums already with batters from both sides producing some big hits. Dhruv Jurel played a huge hit over long-off on Saturday for six runs and made the India vs England Test series as the one with most maximums being hit.

With England sticking to an attacking mindset, it was expected that they would be the contributor of most maximums. However, Indai's two youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan have shown in the series that taking an attack to the opposition is not just England's game. Jaiswal has been knocking the ball for boundaries and sixes very often in his innings.

Earlier, the record for most sixes in a Test series was associated with Ashes when two arch-rivals, Australia and England met last year. 74 sixes were blasted by batters from both teams. The Ashes 2013/14 witnessed 65 maximums being hit.

The series between India and South Africa saw 65 sixes being hit in 2019 while 59 maximums were hit by batters in the series played between Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE in 2014. With one more Test still to go in the series and batters from both teams adopting an attacking mindset the count of sixes can rise by a significant margin by the conclusion of the series.

