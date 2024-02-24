NZ vs AUS: Devon Conway Ruled Out of T20 Series against Australia

Published : 3 hours ago

New Zealand Cricket Board have announced Tim Seifert as the replacement of wicket-keeper batter Devon Conway, who has been ruled out of the ongoing T20I series against Australia due to a left thumb injury sustained during the second T20I at Wellington on Friday.

Wellington/Auckland (New Zealand): New Zealand batter Devon Conway has been ruled out from the ongoing T20I series against Australia and will be replaced by Tim Seifert.

"Conway will return home to Wellington to see a hand specialist to ascertain the extent of the injury to his left thumb, sustained while wicket-keeping in Friday’s night’s second T20I," New Zealand Cricket said in a statement issued on their official X, formerly known as Twitter, handle.

It said that Seifert, who was ruled out pre-series with a torn-abductor, passed a fitness test in Hamilton on Saturday and will link up with the New Zealand squad in Auckland ahead of Sunday’s third and final T20I at Eden Park.

Coach Gary Stead confirmed Otago pace-bowler Jacob Duffy would also join the T20 squad as cover for the bowling group due to the tight turn around between matches.

Stead said Rachin Ravindra’s left knee injury, which ruled him out of game two, would be monitored over the next 24 hours before a decision was made on his availability for game three.

As a precaution, an additional batting cover would be added to the squad and announced later on Saturday. The third and final match of the T20I series will be played at the Eden Park on Sunday.

