R Ashwin becomes first Indian bowler to take 100 Test wickets against England

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Ashwin bowled a brilliant spell in the fixture.

Ravichandran Ashwin has inked his name in the record books by achieving a rare feat. He has become the first Indian bowler to take 100 wickets against England in Tests.

Ranchi: The fourth Test between India and England at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi turned out to be a memorable fixture for Ravichandran Ashwin as he scripted his name in the record books.

Ashwin became the first Indian bowler to take 100 Test wickets for England by dismissing Jonny Bairstow in the 21st over of the innings. He bowled a full length delivery on the second ball to the batter and Bairstow tried to sweep it. However, he missed it and was hit on his pads.He was given not out but a DRS from the Indian side overturned the decision and provided Ashwin his 100th red-ball scalp against England.

Among active bowlers, Nathan Lyon is the sole cricketer to take 100 wickets or more against England. For India, BS Chandrasekhar is at the second spot in the list of Indian bowlers to take most Test wickets against England with 95 dismissals from 38 innings. Anil Kumble is at the third place with 92 wickets to his name from 36 innings. Bishan Singh Bedi and Kapil Dev are the ones at the fourth and fifth place respectively.

Also, he became the second quickest to achieve the double of 1000 runs and 100 wickets against any opposition after Ian Botham, The latter completed the milestone against Australia in 22 Tests while Ashwin did the same against England in 23 Tests.

1000 runs + 100 wickets against an opponent in Tests
George Giffen vs Eng
Mony Noble vs Eng
Wilfred Rhodes vs Aus
Garfield Sobers vs Eng
Ian Botham vs Aus
Stuart Broad vs Aus
R Ashwin vs Eng

