Ravichandran Ashwin set to rejoin Indian Team on Day Four of Rajkot Test

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 12 minutes ago

Updated : 10 seconds ago

Ashwin will join the team on Sunday.

Ravichandran Ashwin who had left the Indian squad during the third Test against England due to a medical emergency on Friday is set to rejoin the national side.

Rajkot: Ravichandran Ashwin, who had left the Indian squad during the third Test against England due to a medical emergency on Friday is set to rejoin the national side.

Aswhin had left the team due to a family medical emergency on Friday, a few hours after achieving the feat of taking 500 Test wickets. Ashwin's withdrawal meant that India had to play with one spinner short in their lineup. Devdutt Padikkal had replaced him in the field.

The Indian off-spinner had completed the milestone of 500 Test wickets on Friday when he dismissed Zak Crawley. By doing so, Ashwin became the second-fastest spinner to do so.

Last Updated :10 seconds ago

TAGGED:

Ravichandran Ashwin

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

ISRO's GSLV Rocket 'Naughty Boy' Carrying INSAT-3DS Meteorological Satellite Lifts-Off

India's Fresh Fruit Exports Surge 29%, Footprint Spreads To 111 Countries

Why tens of thousands of Indian farmers are protesting again?

Swaminathan Commission: All You Need to Know in 10 Points

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.