Ravichandran Ashwin set to rejoin Indian Team on Day Four of Rajkot Test

Rajkot: Ravichandran Ashwin, who had left the Indian squad during the third Test against England due to a medical emergency on Friday is set to rejoin the national side.

Aswhin had left the team due to a family medical emergency on Friday, a few hours after achieving the feat of taking 500 Test wickets. Ashwin's withdrawal meant that India had to play with one spinner short in their lineup. Devdutt Padikkal had replaced him in the field.

The Indian off-spinner had completed the milestone of 500 Test wickets on Friday when he dismissed Zak Crawley. By doing so, Ashwin became the second-fastest spinner to do so.