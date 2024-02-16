IND vs ENG Test Series: Ravichandran Ashwin Withdraws from Squad Due to Family Medical Emergency

Rajkot: Ace India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the India's squad due to a family medical emergency. The Board for Control of Cricket in India have accepted his request saying that the Board requests respect for the privacy of Ashwin and his family.

The BCCI on Friday released a statement which stated, "Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the Test squad, effective immediately due to a family medical emergency. In these challenging times, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the team fully supports Ashwin."

"The BCCI extends its heartfelt support to the champion cricketer and his family. The health and well-being of the players and their loved ones are of utmost importance. The Board requests respect for the privacy of Ashwin and his family as they navigate through this challenging time," the statement added.

"The Board and the team will continue to provide any necessary assistance to Ashwin and will keep the lines of communication open to offer support as needed. Team India appreciates the understanding and empathy of the fans and media during this sensitive period," statement further reads.

Ashwin achieved 500 Test wickets milestone with the wicket of Zak Crawley during the third Test match between India and England being played on the second day at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot here.

Off-spinner Ashwin became the overall second-fastest after legendary Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan to take 500 wickets. He took 98 matches to achieve this feat while Muralitharan had taken 87 matches.

He has also become the fastest Indian bowler to pick 500 Test wickets. The only other Indian to take 500 or more Test wickets to his name is legendary leg-spinner, Anil Kumble. Kumble has a whopping tally of 619 Test wickets from 132 matches.