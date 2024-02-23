Rehan Ahmed to return to England for personal reasons

Ranchi (Jharkhand): 19-year-old England wrist spinner Rehan Ahmed will return home due to "personal reasons" and will not take part in the remainder of the ongoing five match Test series against India, England Cricket announced on Friday.

England have not named Rehan's replacement yet. Rehan featured in the third Test against India played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot which the hosts won by a whopping 434 runs to take a 2-1 lead in the five match series.

He also played in the first and the second Test of the series held at Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam respectively. England Cricket in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, stated, "Take care, @RehanAhmed__16. Rehan Ahmed will return home for personal reasons. He will not be returning to India and we will not be naming a replacement. #INDvENG #EnglandCricket".

In his nascent Test career so far, Rehan Ahmed, who made his Test debut against Pakistan at Karachi in December 2022, has just played four matches. He has picked 18 Test wickets with 5 for 48 as his best bowling figures. Rehan, who plays for Leicestershire, has also represented England in six ODIs and seven T20Is.

England, led by Ben Stokes, are currently trailing the five match series 1-2 after losing the second and the third Test played at Visakhapatnam and Rajkot respectively. The visitors won the first Test played at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. The fourth Test of the series is underway in Ranchi and England are playing Shoaib Bashir in place of Rehan Ahmed. Ben Stokes has won the toss at the JSCA International Stadium and the visitors are batting first.