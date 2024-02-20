Mayank Agarwal takes cheeky dig at himself; Posts ‘Bilkul bhi risk nahi lene ka’ on X

Hyderabad: A week after Mayank Agarwal was hospitalized due to drinking a poisonous liquid, he has cracked a punt at himself taking to his social media account.

Karnataka skipper Mayank Agarwal faced an unfortunate incident last month when he drank poisonous liquid assuming it to be drinking water. He felt acidic after drinking it and there was a burning sensation in his mouth. The incident caused ulcers to be formed in his mouth and he was admitted to the hospital in Agartala.

A month after the incident, Karnatak batter Mayank Agarwal has taken a funny dig at himself with a post with the caption “Bilkul bhi risk nahi lene ka re babaaaaa (Can’t take any risk).” The image uploaded by the right-handed batter shows him posing along with a water bottle.

Agarwal missed the fixture against Railways after the incident but he returned to lead the team against Tami Nadu last month. Mayank has amassed 398 runs from six appearances so far in the ongoing Ranji season.

After seven games in Elite Group C, Karnataka has bagged 27 points in the competition and is placed second in the group. They will be facing Vidarbha in the quarter-final wich is to be played on February 23 in Nagpur.

At the international stage, Mayank has featured in 21 Test matches scoring 1488 runs from them with an average of 41.33. He has also been a part of the Indian side for five ODIs but has managed to just accumulate 86 runs.