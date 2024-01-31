Mayank Agarwal Is out of Danger, Being Taken to Bengaluru: KSCA Official

New Delhi: Karnataka skipper Mayank Agarwal, who was admitted to a private hospital in Agartala on Tuesday after complaining of unease, is "out of danger" and so he will be taken to Bengaluru, a senior Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) official told ETV Bharat on Wednesday.

Mayank was admitted to hospital on Tuesday after he drank acid from a bottle in flight assuming it to be water and vomited after that. The batter felt uneasy and he was immediately rushed to the hospital.

A senior Karnataka State Cricket Association told ETV Bharat on conditions of anonymity that the cricketer is now completely fit and fine.

"He is now fit and fine. Also, he is being taken to Bengaluru," the senior KSCA stated.

Meanwhile, Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) working secretary Basudeb Chakraborty had said earlier that during the flight Mayank drank from a bottle which led to his feeling sick.

"We sent TCA staff to the hospital and they conveyed that there was a bottle, Mayank drank it assuming that it was water and after drinking it he felt acidic and it gave a burning sensation," Basudeb was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The right-hand batter himself took to 'X', formerly known as Twitter and clarified, "I am feeling better now. Gearing to comeback. Thank you for prayers, love and support, everyone!."

The flight to Delhi returned to Agartala due to a medical emergency.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the Karnataka team manager, on behalf of Agarwal, has also requested the Tripura police to investigate the incident. A written complaint has been given to K Kiran Kumar, Superintendent of Police (Tripura West) and a case has been registered under the jurisdiction of the New Capital Complex Police Station in Agartala.

Mayank has always been a crucial figure for Karnataka in domestic cricket and he has been in superb form this season. In the ongoing Ranji Trophy, he has struck two centuries and a half-century.

In the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, Karnataka are currently placed at second position in Group C with two wins, a draw and a defeat in four matches. Vice-captain Nikin Jose is likely to replace Mayank in the role of leadership. Mayank will miss on Karnataka's next game to be played at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat from February 2.

Mayank has played 21 Tests for India, in which he has scored 1,488 runs with 243 as his highest score. The elegant right-handed batter has four centuries and six half-centuries. He has also played five ODIs, in which he scored just 86 runs. Mayank's last Test against Sri Lanka at his home ground - Bengaluru in March 2022.