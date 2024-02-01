Loading...

Mayank Agarwal Reaches His Home for Recovery in Bengaluru

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 1, 2024, 5:55 PM IST

Karnataka cricket Team manager Ramesh confirmed that Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal on Thursday reached his home in Bengaluru after receiving treatment on his throat in the private hospital in Agartala.

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal returned to his hometown - Bengaluru and is recovering after being admitted to a private hospital in Agartala on Tuesday due to feeling burning sensations in his throat.

While providing updates on Mayank's health, Karnataka Cricket Team manager Ramesh said, "Due to the efforts of the doctors, he (Mayank) got better treatment and was brought to Bengaluru. Mayank has headed straight to his home. However, it is not yet possible to say who is responsible for the incident."

"Mayank (Agarwal) is fine. When drinking the water, the mouth got slightly burnt due to spirit. Karnataka and Tripura Cricket Associations, Tripura Police, and ILS Hospital who provided treatment cooperated well. Thanks to everyone," he added.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Karnataka cricketer himself clarified that he is feeling better and looking forward to his comeback to cricket. He shared his pictures on his official 'X' handle, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote, "I am feeling better now. Gearing to come back. Thank you for prayers, love, and support, everyone! (sic)."

The Karnataka team manager, on behalf of Agarwal, had also requested the Tripura police to investigate the incident. A written complaint was given to K Kiran Kumar, Superintendent of Police (Tripura West) and a case was registered under the jurisdiction of the New Capital Complex Police Station in Agartala.

The 32-year-old has been a crucial figure for Karnataka in domestic cricket and has displayed exceptional form this Ranji Trophy season. In the ongoing edition, he has struck two centuries and a half-century guiding his side to achieve second position in Group C with two wins, a draw and a defeat in four matches.

In his absence, vice-captain Nikin Jose is likely to lead Karnataka in the next game which will be played at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat from February 2 against Railways.

Mayank has played 21 Tests for India, in which he has scored 1,488 runs with 243 as his highest score. The opener has four centuries and six half-centuries. He has also played five ODIs, in which he scored just 86 runs. Mayank's last Test against Sri Lanka at his home ground - Bengaluru in March 2022.

