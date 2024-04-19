IPL 2024: Was My Dream To Hit Sweep Against Bumrah, Reveals Ashutosh Sharma

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Apr 19, 2024, 11:38 AM IST

Updated : 23 hours ago

Ashutosh Sharma Played A Brilliant Sweep Against Jasprit Bumrah.

Punjab Kings' batter Ashutosh Sharma has stated that it was his dream to pull off a sweep shot against ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The right-handed batter came up with a brilliant sweep against Bumrah to earn six runs.

Mullanpur: Emerging young gun in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Ashutosh Sharma has remarked that it was his dream to play a sweep shot against pacer Jasprit Bumrah and he has been practising it in the nets for a long time.

Mumbai Indians batted first against Punjab Kings on Thursday and posted a challenging total of 192 for 7. Punjab Kings ended up scoring 183 in the end and Ashutosh Sharma played a valiant knock and took the game deep. He amassed 61 runs from just 28 balls and hammered seven sixes. The youngster has been performing consistently in the tournament and it was another brilliant outing for him.

His knock included a sweep shot against Jasprit Bumrah and it was hailed by many. Reflecting on the inventive stroke, the batter said that he has always dreamt of hitting a sweep against Jasprit Bumrah.

"It was my dream to hit a sweep shot off Jasprit Bumrah. I have been practising these shots. It's a game of cricket so it's very common. We have to focus on our process. When I was playing I had the belief to pull off a win," Ashutosh said in the post-match presentation.

Ashutosh has scored 156 runs from four matches so far with an average of 52 and a monstrous strike rate of 205.26 in the cash tournament. Ashutosh revealed his conversation with the Head of Cricket Development, Sanjay Bangar saying that his small statement changed things for him.

"Sanjay [Bangar] sir told me that, 'you're not a slogger; you play proper cricketing shots and you should focus on [honing] that'. It was that small statement and a show of confidence from him that made a huge difference for me and turned my game. I'm now just trying to follow that," he added.

Punjab will look to ink a victory in their next match against Gujarat Titans at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.

Read More

  1. IPL 2024 | Hardik Pandya Fined For Slow Over Rate
  2. Rohit Sharma Becomes Player with Most Sixes for Mumbai Indians in IPL
  3. IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma Becomes Second Player To Play 250 Matches In Tournament
Last Updated :23 hours ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Israel is Not Retaliating Against Iran Till Now

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.