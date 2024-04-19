IPL 2024 | Hardik Pandya Fined For Slow Over Rate

Mullanpur (Punjab): Mumbai Indians' skipper Hardik Pandya has been fined Rs 12 lakh after his side maintained a slow over rate in their Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Punjab Kings here on Thursday.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians managed to eke out a 9-run win over Punjab Kings in a high-scoring game on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the IPL, "Hardik Pandya, the Mumbai Indians captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Punjab Kings at the PCA New International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur on April 18."

"As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to a minimum over rate offences, Pandya was fined Rs 12 lakhs," the statement added.

Put into bat, Mumbai Indians rode on elegant batter Suryakumar Yadav's blistering 78 off just 53 balls to post a challenging 192 for 7 on the board in their allotted 20 overs. The Hardik Pandya-led side then bowled out the hosts for 183 to eke out a win.

For Mumbai Indians, ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with fine figures of 3 for 21 while Gerald Coetzee (3 for 32) also played his part to perfection.

Bumrah was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his stupendous effort with the ball. Courtesy of their win, Mumbai Indians are now placed at the 7th spot in the points table, while Punjab Kings are languishing at the ninth spot.