IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma Becomes Second Player To Play 250 Matches In Tournament

Chandigarh: Ace Indian batter Rohit Sharma registered his name in the history books on Thursday with the IPL fixture against Punjab Kings as he became only the second player to feature in 250 matches in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Mumbai Indians are up against Punjab Kings in the IPL game. Punjab Kings skipper Sam Curran won the toss and elected to field. Rohit has been making headlines even before the commencement of the season as the leadership of the franchise was given to all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Rohit has amassed 261 runs so far in the tournament with an average of 52.20 and a strike rate of 167.31. However, his contributions haven’t helped the side much as they have managed to win only a couple of games from the six matches they have played.

Apart from the record, Rohit has also achieved a few more milestones in the tournament. He became the first Indian to hit 500 sixes in T20 cricket in the match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and also scored the most runs against the opposition in the history of the IPL. Also, he became the third Indian to take 100 catches in the history of the IPL.

Rohit has amassed 6,472 runs in the IPL with an average of 30.1 and a strike rate of 131.22. In the T20Is, he has racked up 3,974 runs with a strike rate of 139.98. The right-handed batter will lead the national side in the T20 World Cup to be held this year in the USA and West Indies and will aim to captain the side to the trophy. Rohit, who hails from Mumbai, led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and also won one title with Deccan Chargers.

