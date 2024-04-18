Rohit Sharma Becomes Player with Most Sixes for Mumbai Indians in IPL

Mullanpur: Former Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma became the player with the most sixes in Indian Premier League (IPL) history for the franchise. He achieved this landmark during the IPL clash between MI and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mohali on Thursday.

Rohit, who was playing his 250th IPL game, reached an incredible landmark when he smashed a six against right-arm pacer Harshal Patel on the fourth ball of the 11th over of Mumbai Indians' innings. He now has 224 maximums, the most for the franchise, under his belt. Former MI all-rounder Kieron Pollard is the second on the list with 223, followed by skipper Hardik Pandya (104), Ishan Kishan (103), and Suryakumar Yadav (97).

Before this match, Rohit had amassed 261 runs so far in the cash-rich tournament with an average of 52.20 and a strike rate of 167.31.

Apart from the record, Rohit has also achieved a few more milestones in the coveted tournament. He became the first Indian to hit 500 sixes in T20 cricket in the match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and also scored the most runs against the opposition in the history of the IPL. Also, he became the third Indian to take 100 catches in the history of the IPL.

Rohit has amassed 6,472 runs in the IPL with an average of 30.1 and a strike rate of 131.22. In the T20Is, he has racked up 3,974 runs with a strike rate of 139.98. The right-handed batter will lead the national side in the T20 World Cup to be held this year in the USA and West Indies and will aim to captain the side to the trophy. Rohit, who hails from Mumbai, led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and also won one title with Deccan Chargers.

Rohit has also become the third Indian and fourth overall player to achieve this 100-catch landmark in the cash-rich league after former Chennai Super Kings player Suresh Raina (109), and former Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Virat Kohli (108). The former player and current Mumbai Indians coach Kieron Pollard (103) is the only overseas cricketer with over 100 catches in the cash-rich league.